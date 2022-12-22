UP receives investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore from 16 countries

Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 7,12,288 from 16 different countries, an official statement from the government said on Thursday. This declaration comes after a team of ministers and officials from UP's global tour to invite entrepreneurs, companies, and institutions from all over the world to invest in the state.

The team organized roadshows in 21 cities of 16 different countries during the course of their tour ahead of the proposed Global Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 10 to 12, 2023. On Thursday, after returning from the tours, the ministerial groups presented details of the investment proposals received before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and shared the experience of their tour.

Chief Minister reviewed the preparations for organizing the Global Investors Summit with the cabinet members and senior officials of the government and also gave necessary guidelines. "This is the first time after independence that a team from Uttar Pradesh went on a global tour with the aim to invite investors from all over the world," said CM Yogi.

Yogi said that their action plan to invite investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh before the Global Investors Summit has got a tremendous response. "It is a matter of great pleasure that roadshows in 16 countries have paved the way for the investment of more than Rs 7.12 lakh crores so far," said CM Yogi in an official statement.

"Investment proposals worth Rs 4 lakh crore have been received from the United Kingdom and the United States of America alone. This success of the roadshow abroad has ensured that the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2023 in Uttar Pradesh is going to be a historic event," he said while adding that the extensive investment will create employment opportunities, which will directly benefit the youth of the state. "Global Investor Summit - 2023 will become a major base in fulfilling the goal of making the state an economy of USD 1 trillion," he said.

Yogi said that until a few years ago, no such global investor invitation could be imagined in Uttar Pradesh. "For the Global Investors Summit 2023, we have set an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, this Investors' Summit will strengthen 'Brand UP' on the global stage," he said.

"We would be maintaining constant contact with companies/institutions, and industrial groups abroad with whom MOUs have been signed. For better follow-up, a dedicated team would be formed with nodal officers for each of the countries. This team will provide every resource according to the needs and expectations of the investors," he added. CM Yogi directed officials to complete the necessary process by communicating with the industrial groups with whom MoU is under process, and said, "After January 15, once again follow-up visits can be made to some countries as per the requirement. All investors will be invited to the proposed GIS in February, and they would be provided with all possible arrangements," he added.

"Youths of Uttar Pradesh are in every country of the world, and they are eager to contribute to the state with their talent and potential. We have to provide opportunities to them, and migrants from Uttar Pradesh have also formed organizations in many countries. We intend to hold dialogue with these organizations," Yogi said. He said that during G2G and B2G meetings abroad, along with Noida, Greater Noida, etc. areas of western Uttar Pradesh, many industrial groups have expressed eagerness to invest in cities like Gorakhpur, Kashi, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur etc. "We would be giving priority to these areas, and make resources available according to the needs of the investors," he said.

He said that hospitality, food processing, drugs & pharma, medical devices, chemical, tourism, logistics-warehousing, green hydrogen, EV battery manufacturing, MSME, dairy, education, defense and aerospace, semiconductor, drone manufacturing, agriculture, textile, steel manufacturing are sectors in which investors have shown interest. "Various industrial groups have submitted proposals for investment in sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, wastewater treatment, data centers, river basin management, etc. Companies like Dassault, Saffron, Air Liquide, Thomson, Sanmina Corporation, Computing, Silas, HMI Group, Samsung, Ikea, Ericsson, Motherson, NTT Global, Mitsui, have shown enthusiasm. These investment proposals will become the foundation stone for the bright future of our youth," said Yogi.

"A letter of gratitude will be written on my behalf to the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of all 16 countries," he said. All the groups that had returned from foreign tours submitted detailed reports of their tours to the Chief Minister in the review meeting. They also expressed the need to continue the global tour of the Uttar Pradesh team for investment and were also apprised of the expectations of the investors.

On behalf of the group that went on the Canada-USA tour, Cabinet Minister Dharampal Singh said that Uttar Pradesh is getting the biggest benefit because of the personality of the Chief Minister. "People abroad have great respect for the working style and vision of the Chief Minister. Investors are very impressed with the security system, and investment-friendly environment in UP. The whole state will get its benefit," said Singh.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who returned from the Netherlands and France tour, said that investors in both countries have great faith in India and their priority in India is Uttar Pradesh. "The Netherlands has a large population of migrants from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. These people arrived in Suriname a decade and a half ago as indentured laborers today in the Netherlands. In the coming February, 150 years of their migration are being completed. These people have a deep affection for their motherland and are eager to be instrumental in the development of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, on behalf of the group that returned from Australia and Singapore, said that all the investors were impressed by the picture of New India's new Uttar Pradesh in the positive talks held during the roadshow. "Various projects were discussed with the assurance of safety and convenience. Interaction with local NRI groups was also held. Big investments in renewable energy, urban development, agrotech, and food processing were discussed in the B2G meeting held in Sydney. We will also get the benefit of the free trade agreement signed between India and Australia recently. Singapore is a partner country in GIS, from here many companies are interested in entering the data center sector," he said.

Minister Suresh Khanna, who returned from three cities in USA and UK, said that the changing conditions of Uttar Pradesh in these big countries is a matter of discussion for the investors. He said that discussions have been held with Hinduja Group and Rolls Royce for big investments. Hiranandani Group in London shared their good experience with UP.

In addition, Saloni Hurt Foundation from San Francisco has decided to give a CSR grant of Rs 415 crore to SGPGI Lucknow. Similarly, an MoU has been signed for Jio Thermal Power Technology for an investment of Rs 41000 crore. Sify International will invest Rs 8300 crores.

Similarly, several big companies in sectors like renewable energy, hotel/hospitality, skill development, logistics, and IT/ITES have proposed investments including Rs 1000 crore in health ATM manufacturing. On behalf of the group that returned from the South Korea and Japan tour, Minister Jaiveer Singh and Minister Ashish Patel said that most of the technology companies from these countries have been investing in South India. Meeting the Uttar Pradesh team was their first experience. The way for heavy investment has been cleared.

On behalf of the group of ministers who returned from Germany, Belgium, and Sweden, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' informed that the Uttar Pradesh team had gone on such a global tour for the first time and that it was very encouraging for the investors. "We should make such visits at regular intervals", he said. Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Sanjay Nishad, who returned from Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina tour, said that there was an encouraging atmosphere in all three countries regarding UP. Mexico has huge potential in food processing and agro and dairy sectors.

Zebu Embryo Company has expressed keenness to work closely with the Agricultural University in Mathura. On the other hand, talks were held with several defense sector companies in Brazil on a positive note. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)