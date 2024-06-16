Suvendu Adhikari Leads Post-Poll Violence 'Victims' to Governor's Doorstep
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari led over 100 victims of post-poll violence to meet West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Adhikari urged the Governor to ensure central forces remain in the state until Durga Puja to prevent further violence. The Governor assured victims of efforts to eliminate violence.
Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, spearheaded a march with over 100 victims of post-poll violence to the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, to bring their grievances directly to Governor CV Ananda Bose.
During the meeting, Adhikari voiced concerns about severe violence against BJP supporters and stressed the need for central forces to remain deployed in the state until the Durga Puja festival, scheduled for early October. He further highlighted that essential services, such as ration cards for over 5,000 people, had been confiscated, and even livestock were taken away.
The Governor, after hearing from the alleged victims, assured them that efforts would be made to eliminate all forms of violence in West Bengal. Bose referenced a Calcutta High Court order questioning whether he was under 'house arrest' due to the victims' inability to meet him initially. He pledged to invoke Constitutional provisions and emphasized his commitment to safeguarding citizens' lives and properties by pressing the state government to fulfill its duty.
