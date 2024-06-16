"Had several discussions": Om Birla on relocation of statues in Parliament

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the decision to bring all the statues of great personalities who have contributed to India's history at one place was taken after consultation with all stakeholders. "Whatever construction or change happens inside the Parliament, the responsibility to bring about that change is given to me as the Lok Sabha Speaker and I have had several discussions regarding these issues and people had the view that they will get to know so much about these great personalities at the same time that the spot will be an inspiration for the country and the future generation," the outgoing Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, Om Birla said at a press conference on Sunday.

Birla said that all the statues of great personalities who have contributed to India's history have been brought to one place in the Parliament so that the coming generation can get information about their struggles at the same time. The statues of 15 leaders and great freedom fighters are installed inside the Parliament House Complex who have made important contributions to the history, culture and freedom struggle of the nation.

Noting that these statues were located at different places within the Parliament House Complex, Birla mentioned that it was difficult for the visitors to see all the statues and said, "Many visitors did not even know where these statues stood in the Parliament House Complex. The main objective of the construction of Prerna Sthal is that these statues within the Parliament complex should be installed at one place in a beautiful and picturesque lawns. That is why it was decided to create a designated spot to ensure that the visitors could come and pay their respect to these great leaders". Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the newly constructed Prerna Sthal in front of Building Gate No. 7 of the Samvidhan Sadan, in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today. Members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were also present on the occasion.

"Be it Mahatma Gandhi, Baba Saheb, Maharana Pratap or Chhatrapati Shivaji, we have brought all the statues at one place so that the coming generation can get information about their struggles and the spiritual-cultural contribution they have made in the history of this country and that their contribution in taking India to the highest level. That is why all these statues have been brought in one place in a respectful manner," he said. He also pointed out that during the last century, the Parliament House Complex has undergone many changes. From its original structure in the 1920s, the complex now consists of five buildings: the Parliament House of India, the Samvidhan Sadan, the Parliament Library Building, the Parliament House Annexe, and the Extension to Parliament House Annexe. During these changes, the statues and gardens have been moved respectfully, ensuring the prominence of the statues. (ANI)

