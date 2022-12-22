London stocks reverse course after strong U.S economic data

UK's FTSE 100 snapped a three-day run of gains on Thursday, tracking Wall Street lower, after positive U.S. economic data fanned fears of continued rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The export-oriented FTSE 100 slid 0.4% after rising as much as 0.6% earlier in the day. A rally in U.S. stocks faded after data showed the U.S. economy rebounded more than expected in third quarter and weekly jobless claims increased less than expected, pointing to a still tight labour market.

"At the moment economic good news is bad news," said Andrew Bell, chief executive officer of Witan Investment Trust. "When U.S economic numbers came out showing that growth was as firm as expected, it indicates that inflation was fairly persistent and the Fed isn't going to signal it's willing to pause interest rate hikes until there are signs of the economy slowing down."

Back home, data showed that Britain's economic activity shrunk by a bigger-than-expected 0.3% in the third quarter, as declines in manufacturing and construction dragged the headline GDP figure down. "The data confirms expectations that the UK economy is heading towards a recession. The pressures from inflation meant less money was available for other expenditure during the quarter," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 fell 0.5% after hitting a one-week high earlier in the session. Markets are also bracing for a possible dip in fourth-quarter company earnings, but both the FTSE blue-chip and mid-cap indexes are set for quarterly gains of between 8% and 9%.

In company news, I3 Energy Co soared 14.4% after the oil and gas company raised its 2023 minimum dividend by 59.4% above total dividends paid during 2022. Fashion retailer Superdry jumped 16.6% as its online jacket sales hit a record high during the Black Friday shopping spree and a recent spell of colder weather.

