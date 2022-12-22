Odisha CM launches projects worth Rs 1806 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that if each panchayat produces one particular product, it will facilitate the creation of a market for it and a unique identity of each panchayat can also be created. Patnaik was speaking after launching the projects worth Rs 1806 crore in the Balasore district.

According to an official statement, Rs 374 crore projects have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid for the projects of worth Rs 1431 crore. He also disbursed Rs 220 crore under a bank linkage program to 5,600 Women Self-Help Groups.

Calling on the Mission Shakti women to become entrepreneurs, he advised them to take the efforts further to make this movement to new heights. Emphasizing the importance of one panchayat, one product, the Chief Minister said, "if each panchayat can produce one particular product, then it will facilitate the creation of a market for it and a unique identity of each panchayat can also be created."

The Chief Minister expressed hope that they will create a new history in Odisha's industrial development. The Chief Minister further said that in the next five years, interest-free loans of Rs 50,000 crore would be given to the Mission Shakti women.

On this occasion, Chief Minister said that Balasore is a leading district, whether it is Education, literature, industry, agriculture, or infrastructure - Baleshwar is leading in all fields. (ANI)

