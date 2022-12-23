Left Menu

India exports wheat worth USD 1.5 bn during Apr-Oct

India exports wheat worth USD 1.5 bn during Apr-Oct
India exported 46.56 lakh tonne of wheat worth USD 1.5 billion during April-October this fiscal year as against USD 2.12 billion in 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Exports of basmati rice during the first seven months of 2022-23 stood at USD 2.54 billion (24.10 lakh tonne), according to data provided by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Though the government banned wheat exports in May, some shipments are allowed to meet food security needs of the countries that request for it.

In a separate reply, the minister said 186 exporters have been given permission to export wheat in accordance with provisions of transitional arrangements under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-2020.

As there was a sudden spike in global prices of wheat, the government on May 13 prohibited the exports in order to provide for overall food security of the country and to support the needs of the neighbouring and other vulnerable countries. Export of wheat was permitted under certain conditions.

