$1.66 trillion government funding bill secures enough votes to pass U.S. House; voting continues
Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 00:24 IST
A sprawling $1.66 trillion bill to fund the U.S. government secured enough votes to pass the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, as lawmakers looked poised to avert a partial shutdown of federal agencies.
Voting was continuing.
