J-K: Pir Panjal region moving towards 'tourism from terrorism'

The border districts of Poonch and Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir which used to be in news earlier because of the incident of firing at LOC, infiltration attempts or anti-military activities are now moving towards "tourism from terrorism".

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 21:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir which used to be in the news earlier because of incidents of firing on the LoC, infiltration attempts or anti-military activities are now moving towards "tourism from terrorism". Since 'peace' has been established on the borders here for the past few years, sports competitions, and cultural competitions are being organized continuously within this district.

Department of Tourism in collaboration with the 'National Rural Livelihood Mission', Indian Army and District Administration organized a colourful cultural programme at Dak Bangla, Poonch titled Frozen Fiesta featuring artists from all over the country. The construction and development process is going on at a fast pace.

On this occasion, the artists said that our mission is 'No to terrorism, Yes to Tourism'. "We want to convey the message that now there is no place for militancy, terrorism, now tourism flourishes, tourists from all over the world come here, see the beauty here. Look at the brotherhood, religious tolerance, communal harmony and hospitality here," one of the artists said.

On Friday, a huge cultural program was organized in Rajouri, in which artists from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal and other states performed their art and also saw the performance of local artists. Various programmes are being organised and local youth are actively participating. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

