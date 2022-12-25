BRIEF-Russian-installed official says pro-Kyiv forces shelled southern city of Kherson in a bid to blame the Russian military
Dec 24 (Reuters) -
* RUSSIAN-INSTALLED OFFICIAL IN UKRAINE SAYS PRO-KYIV FORCES SHELLED SOUTHERN CITY OF KHERSON IN A BID TO BLAME THE RUSSIAN MILITARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
