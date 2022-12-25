Left Menu

BRIEF-Russian-installed official says pro-Kyiv forces shelled southern city of Kherson in a bid to blame the Russian military

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 00:00 IST
BRIEF-Russian-installed official says pro-Kyiv forces shelled southern city of Kherson in a bid to blame the Russian military

Dec 24 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIAN-INSTALLED OFFICIAL IN UKRAINE SAYS PRO-KYIV FORCES SHELLED SOUTHERN CITY OF KHERSON IN A BID TO BLAME THE RUSSIAN MILITARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
ReelStar Launches an On-the-spot NFT Creation Zone at The Great Indian Sneaker Festival

ReelStar Launches an On-the-spot NFT Creation Zone at The Great Indian Sneak...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022