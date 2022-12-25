Three dead in Lucknow road accident, CM expresses grief

Three persons died after the driver of a car lost control and the vehicle fell into a drain in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Sunday, as per police sources.

The accident took place near Narharpur village in Sairpur Police Station area. Inspector Sunil Kumar Tiwari reached the spot and led the rescue operation. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolence over the loss of lives. He directed the District Magistrate and other officials to take the necessary steps and ensure proper treatment for the injured. (ANI)

