Left Menu

Three dead in Lucknow road accident, CM expresses grief

Three people died in a car accident in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 15:20 IST
Three dead in Lucknow road accident, CM expresses grief
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons died after the driver of a car lost control and the vehicle fell into a drain in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Sunday, as per police sources.

The accident took place near Narharpur village in Sairpur Police Station area. Inspector Sunil Kumar Tiwari reached the spot and led the rescue operation. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolence over the loss of lives. He directed the District Magistrate and other officials to take the necessary steps and ensure proper treatment for the injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022