Left Menu

Manik Saha attends Christmas celebrations, listens to PM's Mann ki Baat

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Christmas celebration at a Church in Mariam Nagar on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 19:25 IST
Manik Saha attends Christmas celebrations, listens to PM's Mann ki Baat
Tripura CM Manik Saha at the Christmas celebration. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Christmas celebration at a Church in Mariam Nagar on Sunday. The whole area of Mariam Nagar and the church were decorated nicely keeping the festive spirit alive.

Manik Saha was seen visiting the church with the priest and other officials. Earlier, CM Manik Saha attended Prime Minister Modi's Mann ki Baat Programme, organised by a local club in Joynagar.

Manik Saha was seen in the video listening to the PM's year-ending Mann ki Baat. In the last Maan ki Baat of the Year 2022, the Prime Minister touched upon various subjects namely Tata Memorial Centre, Sikkim's Sange Sherpa, Karnataka's Kala Chetana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022