Christmas, New Year celebrations: Himachal Police directs SPs, district police officials to manage tourists' rush

In view of the festival season of Christmas and New Year, Himachal Pradesh state police authorities have issued necessary guidelines and directed SPs and other district police officials to make adequate arrangements to facilitate tourists visiting the state. "As usual, on the occasion of Christmas day function and eve of New Year, a large number of tourists from all across the country are expected to visit the famous tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla, Manali, Kasol, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Atal Tunnel, etc," Himachal Police said in a statement on Sunday.

District superintendents have been instructed to appoint a 'Gazetted Officer' as a daily duty officer in their respective districts and shall make his name and contact details available on the website and display the same on LED screens of the District Police. "Along with this, they shall also liaise with the district magistrates of their respective districts to appoint a 'duty magistrate' on behalf of the administration and also issue necessary directions to other key departments," the state said.

District Superintendent shall arrange cranes (recovery vans) and place them at appropriate locations to remove unauthorized parking to prevent traffic congestion. "They shall use drones at entry points like Shimla, Parwanoo, Pandoh, etc. for accurate estimation of the number of tourists entering the State. That they shall depute adequate police force for traffic management and law and order duties," the police said.

District police are directed to carry out regular search operations in hotels, guest houses, and other places of stay and shall also convene meetings with the hotel owners or management in this regard. However, special care should be taken so that the tourists do not face any inconvenience. Along with this, the Superintendent of Police Cyber Crime has also been directed to take prompt action against such anti-social elements who post any objectionable or misleading information on social media.

"For any assistance Emergency contact helpline No. is 112. Himachal Pradesh Police is fully committed and always ready for the safety and security of the tourists and general public as well," the police statement added. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also expressed the possibility of snowfall in the next one or two days. In this series, adequate arrangements have been made by Himachal Pradesh Police in terms of law and order, traffic regulations including other necessary security arrangements.

Additional police force has also been made available in all major districts from the Battalions for the same. Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to facilitate the tourists visiting the State.

Chief Minister asked the Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the senior officers of the State government to make adequate arrangements for the smooth flow of tourists into the State. He said that special arrangements must be made for ensuring hassle-free movement of tourist vehicles particularly in major tourist destinations of the State.

Chief Minister also urged the tourists visiting the State to follow COVID-19 protocol and wear face masks as a precautionary measure keeping in view the increasing number of COViD-19 cases reported in several countries. He said that proper law and order must be maintained and additional police must be deployed in places with a high flow of tourists so that peace and tranquillity of the State could be maintained.

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh was a tourist destination for all reasons and seasons with a rich tradition of welcoming tourists with warmth and hospitality. (ANI)

