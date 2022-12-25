CM Yogi provides 10 lakh aid to kin of 53 journalists who died of Covid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday saluted the 'dutifulness, courage and social contribution' of journalists and provided assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 53 scribes who lost their lives to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, which was celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' across the country, an event was organised at the chief minister's residence where he reiterated his resolve to provide all necessary help to the families of the deceased journalists during the pandemic.

He said the manner in which the journalists made society aware of the pandemic and highlighted the shortcomings of the system in the spirit of constructive criticism and in the interest of greater public good, even in the midst of adversity and the grave pandemic situation, is commendable. Yogi provided total assistance of Rs 5.30 crore to the families of 53 journalists, who died during the pandemic. In July last year, the families of 50 journalists were provided Rs 10 lakh each.

"We lost as many as 103 journalists in the state, much before time, due to Covid. This is an emotional moment. The state government stands with every family in this hour of grief. Today, their families are being provided a corpus of Rs 10 lakh as support and a token of acknowledgment of their services. Apart from this, the government will provide pensions to destitute women, as per the rules, while financial assistance will also be provided to destitute children under the 'Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana' and 'PM Care Yojana'," he said. He said the state Information department would ensure that the families of the journalists derive the benefit of these schemes.

Addressing the families of the deceased journalists, the CM said even if the paths of the journalists and the government are different, the goal is the same, which is nation-building. "Both (government and journalists) work with the aim of national and public welfare. Even in the midst of minimum resources and adverse circumstances, their work goes on unabated. The government is working on a residential scheme for our journalist friends. An initiative is already in the works in Gorakhpur and, if successful, it will be extended to journalists in all the cities," the CM said.

He also directed the formation of a committee of editors to decide policy and eligibility, in this regard. Recalling the challenges the government faced during the peak pandemic phase, the CM said for the last three years, the whole world has been experiencing the biggest the public health crisis of this century.

"All developed countries were badly hit. However, the discipline with which India faced Covid,under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was praised globally. Even the United Nations and the World Health Organization appreciated India's Covid management," CM Yogi said. Saying the Indian media is free, the CM said while making the public aware of Covid protocols and advisories issued in public interest, the media also drew the government's attention to deficiencies, as a result of which better management could be done on time.

The CM said while is global alarm amid a fresh Covid surge, with teamwork and discipline, "we will win the battle again". (ANI)

