Left Menu

Kashmir Anz, first and only breed of domesticated geese in India

It has become the first and only breed of domestic geese in India since it was declared as "Kashmir Anz" by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in February this year.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 22:28 IST
Kashmir Anz, first and only breed of domesticated geese in India
Kashmir Anz (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The domestic goose found in the Kashmir valley is the only species of domestic goose in India. It has become the first and only breed of domestic geese in India since it was declared as "Kashmir Anz" by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in February this year. The trend of goose rearing in the Kashmir Valley has been going on since ancient times. The population near the water bodies of Kashmir fondly rears it. Geese rearing is practised in the areas near the three major lakes of the Kashmir Valley, Dal, Villar and Anchar, while in Ganderbal district, districts like Sindh, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, and also in the vicinity of Hokarsar and Narkara wetlands. There is a tendency to raise geese.

According to the research of Hina Hamdani, Azmat Alam Khan and MT Bande, researchers of the Faculty of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Sher Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology Kashmir, two species of goose have also been identified in Kashmir. The name of the white swan is 'White Anza' and the cinnamon-coloured goose is Kachur Anza. The research states that Kashmiri geese also have two types of chicks, the yellow-winged and the dark-yellow-winged. The yellow chick appears to grow in the white anes and the black yellow chick appears to grow in the kachur anes. According to the research, Enz was rated as good for its appearance, texture, taste and acceptability

Despite being the only domestic goose species, their declining population is reaching critical levels. Azmat Alam Khan, a co-author of the study, says their population has declined rapidly. Now they are found in Volar of Bandipora, Lake Ganderbal and other districts. In Srinagar, swans were found in large numbers in the Anchar area of Sora, where their numbers are now decreasing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022