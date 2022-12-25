Left Menu

CM Yogi attends two-day Atal Swasthya Mela in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the two-day 'Atal Swasthya Mela' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 22:58 IST
CM Yogi attends two-day Atal Swasthya Mela in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the two-day 'Atal Swasthya Mela' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow. Former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Mayor Samyukta Bhatia, and other dignitaries were also present at the fair.

While attending the fair, CM interacted with the Divyangjans and distributed artificial limbs and tricycles, wheelchairs and other essential devices to them. He said, "The whole country is paying tribute to Lucknow's pride Atal ji on his birth anniversary by remembering him. Today the country has made progress in various fields and is growing as a model of democracy and development under the leadership of the Prime Minister in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence."

At the end of the two-day fair, Yogi met the specially-abled children and distributed them essential equipment including blankets, tricycles, and wheelchairs. The CM also said that various events are to be held in Lucknow in the coming days.

"The first event is going to be the Global Investors Summit in February 2023. We have to be ready to welcome thousands of entrepreneurs and investors. Through this, investment of lakhs of crores will come and lakhs of jobs will be created. Some events related to G-20 are also to be held in Lucknow. It is a matter of pride for every citizen to be associated with it", Yogi said. He also extended his congratulation to the coordinator for organizing this program for the third consecutive year.

For the last 3 years, the 'Atal Swasthya Mela' is being run by the UP Government. In the first fair more than 7500, in the second more than 10500 and this time in two days thousands of people availed of health benefits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022