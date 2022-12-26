Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Monday increased by Rs 1.20 to Rs 268.10 per kilogram in the futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets amid a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 1.20 or 0.45 per cent at Rs 268.10 per kg with a business turnover of 647 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

