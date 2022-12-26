Left Menu

Have requested PM to inaugurate Global Investors Summit virtually, says MP CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:00 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate the Global Investors Summit to be held in Indore on January 11-12.

In a statement issued after meeting the PM in New Delhi during the day, Chouhan said the PM will inaugurate the three-day programme of Pravasi Bharatiya (NRI) convention to be held in Indore on January 8, 9 and 10.

Chouhan said he has requested the PM to virtually inaugurate the Global Investors Summit, in which ministers, diplomats, industrialists and delegations from 68 countries will take part. Among them are the presidents of Guyana and Suriname.

Chouhan also informed he had requested the PM to dedicate to the nation the floating solar plant at Omkareshwar Dam.

The PM has been apprised about the preparations for the eight G-20 meetings to be held in Madhya Pradesh as well as the Khelo India Youth Games, Chouhan said.

The PM was told about various programmes undertaken by the state government, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

