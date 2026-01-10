Life Sentence for Assault Convict in Heart-Wrenching Village Case

In a significant ruling, a local court has sentenced a 23-year-old man to life imprisonment for the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl. The convict has also been fined Rs 2 lakh, with the decision announced on Friday.

The case came to light when the girl's father reported her missing in December 2023. Special public prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha revealed that the perpetrator, a resident of the same village, lured the child under the guise of offering her food. The girl was later discovered in an alley, unconscious and injured, prompting swift police action.

The Special Judge, Mohammed Niyaz Ahmad Ansari, delivered the life sentence verdict, imposing an additional three-year jail term if the convict fails to pay the fine. The case was prosecuted under the applicable sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, bringing a measure of justice to the victim's family.