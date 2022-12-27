Zelenskiy: power shortages persist, nearly 9 million Ukrainians without electricity
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity. Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained.
"Naturally, shortages persist. Blackouts are continuing," he said. "The situation as of this evening in different regions of Ukraine is that nearly nine million people are without electricity. But the numbers and the length of the blackouts are gradually decreasing."
