Left Menu

ICAR-NIHSAD transfers vaccine tech for H9N2 virus to four companies

The government research body ICAR-NIHSAD has transferred to four private companies the first indigenous vaccine technology for the H9N2 avian influenza virus in chickens, according to the agriculture ministry. Bhopal-based ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases NIHSAD has developed the Inactivated low pathogenic avian influenza H9N2 vaccine for chickens.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:09 IST
ICAR-NIHSAD transfers vaccine tech for H9N2 virus to four companies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government research body ICAR-NIHSAD has transferred to four private companies the first indigenous vaccine technology for the H9N2 avian influenza virus in chickens, according to the agriculture ministry. This vaccine technology has been transferred to Secunderabad-based Globion India, Pune-based Venkateshwara Hatcheries, Gurugram-based Indovax Pvt Ltd and Ahmedabad-based Hester Biosciences, the ministry said in a statement. ''The vaccine will meet the standard of the market both in India and abroad.

The vaccine will contribute significantly to increasing the income of poultry farmers by reducing the economic loss due to the disease,'' said BN Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal Science) at ICAR. Bhopal-based ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) has developed the ''Inactivated low pathogenic avian influenza (H9N2) vaccine for chickens''. The technology transfer was facilitated by Agrinnovate India (AgIn) here in the national capital. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Himanshu Pathak, ICAR-NIHSAD Director Aniket Sanyal and Agrinnovate India CEO Praveen Malik were among other senior officials present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022