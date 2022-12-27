Left Menu

Amit Garg takes over as Director (Marketing) of HPCL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:15 IST
Amit Garg takes over as Director (Marketing) of HPCL
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Garg has taken over as the new Director (Marketing) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the company said on Tuesday.

Prior to this, he was Executive Director (Aviation) in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

''Garg is a Post Graduate in Electronics & Management,'' HPCL said in a statement.

He is ''a senior leader in oil and gas space, having rich and varied experience of over 35 years across the entire value chain in the industry, including sourcing, storage, logistics and sales across various functions in BPCL,'' it added.

He also served as a full-time Director with Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the largest city gas distribution (CGD) company in the country, and as a nominee director with Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd, a Joint Venture of BPCL and GAIL (India) Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022