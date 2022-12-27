Amit Garg takes over as Director (Marketing) of HPCL
Amit Garg has taken over as the new Director (Marketing) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the company said on Tuesday.
Prior to this, he was Executive Director (Aviation) in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
''Garg is a Post Graduate in Electronics & Management,'' HPCL said in a statement.
He is ''a senior leader in oil and gas space, having rich and varied experience of over 35 years across the entire value chain in the industry, including sourcing, storage, logistics and sales across various functions in BPCL,'' it added.
He also served as a full-time Director with Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the largest city gas distribution (CGD) company in the country, and as a nominee director with Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd, a Joint Venture of BPCL and GAIL (India) Ltd.
