Left Menu

Judiciary vs. Executive: Bihar Controversy Unfolds

The Bihar Judicial Services Association has demanded an apology from Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for his comments questioning a judge's integrity. These remarks, captured in a viral video, have sparked concerns about interference in the judicial process. The association urges restraint in public criticism of the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:44 IST
Judiciary vs. Executive: Bihar Controversy Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Judicial Services Association has formally requested an apology from Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, accusing him of making 'highly objectionable and deeply disturbing' comments about a judge. These accusations stem from a viral video where Sinha allegedly questioned the judge's integrity and impartiality.

In correspondence addressed to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, association secretary Anil Kumar Singh highlighted the potential dangers of such statements from government officials. Singh emphasized that public remarks from the executive branch could undermine the administration of justice and deter judges from acting without fear.

The association reiterated the necessity of maintaining mutual respect among constitutional bodies to uphold democratic governance and the rule of law. They stressed that any issues with judicial conduct should be handled through appropriate channels and advocated for Sinha to issue a public apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025