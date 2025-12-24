Judiciary vs. Executive: Bihar Controversy Unfolds
The Bihar Judicial Services Association has demanded an apology from Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for his comments questioning a judge's integrity. These remarks, captured in a viral video, have sparked concerns about interference in the judicial process. The association urges restraint in public criticism of the judiciary.
The Bihar Judicial Services Association has formally requested an apology from Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, accusing him of making 'highly objectionable and deeply disturbing' comments about a judge. These accusations stem from a viral video where Sinha allegedly questioned the judge's integrity and impartiality.
In correspondence addressed to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, association secretary Anil Kumar Singh highlighted the potential dangers of such statements from government officials. Singh emphasized that public remarks from the executive branch could undermine the administration of justice and deter judges from acting without fear.
The association reiterated the necessity of maintaining mutual respect among constitutional bodies to uphold democratic governance and the rule of law. They stressed that any issues with judicial conduct should be handled through appropriate channels and advocated for Sinha to issue a public apology.
