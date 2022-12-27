Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Mumbai Police did not allow Bihar Police to investigate, says Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

A day after the mortuary unit of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai claimed that the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death did not appear to be a suicide, Bihar's former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey exuded confidence the truth may come out with the support of the current government in Maharashtra. "Now the government there (Maharashtra) has changed hope the truth comes out. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the entire situation," said Gupteshwar Pandey while talking to ANI.

Former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Panda was in-charge of the probe team of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case before turning into a religious preacher. He further alleged that during the investigation the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with the team of officers sent from Bihar.

"Mumbai police's behaviour towards a team of officers sent from Bihar was unethical and it was then that I believed they were hiding something. An IPS officer was sent who was kept under house arrest," said Gupteshwar Panda while talking to ANI. He said that the Crime Branch Investigation (CBI) should share the details with SIT so that justice is served.

Alleging that his team did not get enough time to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death, former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said that if the team would have gotten 15 days the case would have been solved. "My team and I did not get enough time for investigation. If I would have got 15 days the case would have been solved and the case would not have been handled the way it is being done," said Gupteshwar Pandey.

Earlier on December 26, Speaking to ANI, Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai said, "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body, it did not appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I had over 28 years of experience. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later." "I had over 28 years of experience. When I observed Sushant's body, there was no mark that is generally found in hanging cases. There were fracture marks on his body. What to write in the postmortem report is the doctor's job. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them," he added.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a lot of controversies. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital

The Central Bureau of Investigation was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles. (ANI)

