Army wives empower special children to become productive citizens

The Asha schools, run by the Army Wife Welfare Association (AWWA), have emerged as a 'temple of learning' for specially-abled children, read an official statement, adding that their aim is to empower specially-abled children and make them productive members of society while enabling them to live with dignity.

27-12-2022
Army wives empower special children to become productive citizens
The Asha schools, run by the Army Wife Welfare Association (AWWA), have emerged as a 'temple of learning' for specially-abled children, read an official statement, adding that their aim is to empower specially-abled children and make them productive members of society while enabling them to live with dignity. According to the official release, the Army Wife Welfare Association and Relegare Enterprise Limited signed an MoU to modernise and fully sustain the Asha School, Delhi Cantonment on December 26, 2022.

The objective is to bring superior facilities and enhance the learning experience of specially-abled children. The MoU further committed to further contribute to a world-class learning experience for the students at the AWWA-run Asha School in the national capital. The ultimate goal is to make the students of these schools Atmanirbhar so they lead an independent life, the statement read.

The development of the school will comprise nine modules after prior approval from Central AWWA. Moodule 1 will consist of Curriculum development, Module 2 will pertain to Faculty development, Module 3 will be about Infrastructure development, Module 4 for Physical Activity and Sports facilities, Module 5 for Medical Assistance, Module 6 for Transport Facility development, Module 7 for Nutritional Diet, Module 8 for Vocational Skill Development and Module 9 will be for Placement/Internship of the students. This initiative will help enhance the special children's employability through Vocational skill development and through placements and internship opportunities.

The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to make the specially-abled students capable of contributing to society. (ANI)

