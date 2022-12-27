Over 4,400 houses damaged after hailstorm hits Assam

Over 4,400 houses were damaged after a severe hailstorm hit four Upper Assam districts - Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar on Tuesday affecting 132 villages. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 18,000 people living in 132 villages of Tinsukia, Charaideo, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts were affected.

"The severe hailstorm partially damaged 4,481 houses and fully damaged two houses," said ASDMA statement. The ASDMA statement also stated that "a total of 1,401 farms and family affected and 172.73 hectares corp area damaged due to hailstorm (Mustard, Pea, Potato, Lentil and other crops heavily affected) in Charaideo district while 10.5 hectares of crop area, 71 farm families affected in Dibrugarh district."

Several Anganwadi centres building and school buildings were also damaged due to hailstorms. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles have been reportedly damaged. Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it." (ANI)

