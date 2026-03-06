Left Menu

Malaysia Football Scandal: CAS Ruling Sparks Criticism

The Court of Arbitration for Sport partially upheld sanctions on seven footballers, including Deportivo Alaves' Facundo Garces, for playing for Malaysia using falsified documents. The Football Association of Malaysia was fined, though CAS eased player bans. FAM deems the ruling unfair and vows to investigate the administrative error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:30 IST
Malaysia Football Scandal: CAS Ruling Sparks Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a ruling partially upholding sanctions on seven footballers involved in a scandal over falsified naturalization documents, sparking disappointment from Malaysia's football association.

Among those sanctioned is Deportivo Alaves' Facundo Garces, who, along with others, was initially banned by FIFA for a year after being found to have played for Malaysia using doctored paperwork in an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam. Despite appealing to CAS, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) saw only a partial easing of sanctions, limited now to official matches, but the CHF 350,000 fine stands.

FAM faces criticism for its oversight failures but maintains that the players were unaware of the administrative mishap and legally obtained citizenship. As the association navigates the fallout, the Asian Football Confederation is also reviewing the situation, following the mass resignation of FAM's executive committee amid public outrage.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Federalism

Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Feder...

 India
2
Aston Martin Faces Challenges with Honda Partnership in 2026 Formula 1 Bid

Aston Martin Faces Challenges with Honda Partnership in 2026 Formula 1 Bid

 Australia
3
Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory: Averted Catastrophe

Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory: Averted Catastrophe

 India
4
South Korean-U.S. Military Discussions on Patriot Missile Redeployment

South Korean-U.S. Military Discussions on Patriot Missile Redeployment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026