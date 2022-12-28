Left Menu

Karnataka: Multi Skill Training Centre with over 60 courses launched in Hubli

On the occasion, a toll-free helpline established by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood was also launched.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 07:46 IST
Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A multi-skill training centre with more than 60 courses was launched on Tuesday in Karnataka's Hubli by Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC). The inauguration took place in presence of Former Chief Minister and MLA Jagadish Shettar, Skill Development Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and GTTC MD Raghavendra.

On the occasion, a toll-free helpline established by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood was also launched. The Helpline with the number 155 267 would handle queries related to the above department's acrostic state. This includes guidance with regard to entrepreneurship also. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Narayan said, "The multi-skill training centre set up at a cost of Rs 20 crores has more than 60 short-term and long-term courses. This would facilitate the youth of the region to become employable."

"The state government has been focusing on promoting the growth of the semiconductor sector and chip manufacturing. The state would become a front runner in the said domains in the next few years," he said. Narayan emphasised that in higher education, students from non-technical streams are also being provided training in technical skills as per the aspirations of NEP 2020.

"To realise the Atma Nirbhar Bharat call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quality education and skilled manpower in emerging Technology are very much necessary," he added. (ANI)

