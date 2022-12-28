Left Menu

Telangana Govt sets up ICU beds for emergency, COVID-19 cases

Amid the COVID scare, the Government of Telangana has equipped the Golconda Area Hospital with ICU beds. The hospital officials say that they are ready to face any calamity.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 07:49 IST
The Government of Telangana has equipped the Golconda Area Hospital with ICU beds for COVID-19 and other emergencies. The hospital officials say that they are ready to face any calamity. An Anaesthetist of Area Hospital, Golconda, Amir said, "In view of preparing for COVID-19 cases, we have done a mock drill to be prepared for any cases we receive here. We have a total of around 20 ICU beds with 10 beds in two wards respectively. We have 32 ventilators which are already working. We also have a central oxygen supply by which we are ready to give oxygen to any patient that needs it. We also have Covid beds on the top floor."

"We are ready to handle patients there if anyone is without oxygen support. We have done a mock drill today in all this regard checking the ventilators, nebulizers, oxygen ports and high-flow machines. We have arranged it all in an organized way," said Amir. "We have also trained the staff accordingly. We are thankful for the support of the Suprendentant, local MLA and Telangana Government for equipping us for any calamity," Amir further said.

Sujatha, a nurse said, "We have 10 beds in the ICU here. All doctors of different specializations do rounds here including physicians, surgeons, paediatricians and orthopaedics. It is being well maintained with proper hygiene. Our Suprendentant cooperates with us. We thank the Telangana Government for providing the best treatment for all patients by setting up ICUs during COVID." (ANI)

