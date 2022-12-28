Fire breaks out at godowns in Mumbai's Kurla

A massive fire broke out in a wooden godown in Mumbai's Kurla area, which spread to 20 to 25 godowns on Wednesday. Eight tenders of the fire brigade were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is unknown.

As per the information received by the disaster management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire brigade received a call at around 2.30 am about the blaze in the shops near a bus depot in Kapadia Nagar. "Fire is confined to electric wiring, installation, scrap material, and vehicle spare parts, in the area of 400 to 500 sq ft. at 20 to 25 shops," the BMC said. (ANI)

