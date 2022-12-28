Left Menu

Fire breaks out at godowns in Mumbai's Kurla

A massive fire broke out in a wooden godown in Mumbai's Kurla area, which spread to 20 to 25 godowns on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 12:05 IST
Fire breaks out at godowns in Mumbai's Kurla
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a wooden godown in Mumbai's Kurla area, which spread to 20 to 25 godowns on Wednesday. Eight tenders of the fire brigade were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is unknown.

As per the information received by the disaster management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire brigade received a call at around 2.30 am about the blaze in the shops near a bus depot in Kapadia Nagar. "Fire is confined to electric wiring, installation, scrap material, and vehicle spare parts, in the area of 400 to 500 sq ft. at 20 to 25 shops," the BMC said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022