Left Menu

Fearing power cuts, Finns seek ways to stay warm entering depths of winter

Finns are well used to finding ways to stay warm, but soaring energy prices and the risk electricity blackouts this winter has pushed people in one of the world's northernmost countries to hoard firewood and refit their homes to cut power usage. Finland's energy ties with neighbour Russia were cut after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine ten months ago, ending power and gas imports, while technical problems have limited output from a new domestic nuclear plant, triggering warnings of blackouts.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:30 IST
Fearing power cuts, Finns seek ways to stay warm entering depths of winter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Finns are well used to finding ways to stay warm, but soaring energy prices and the risk electricity blackouts this winter has pushed people in one of the world's northernmost countries to hoard firewood and refit their homes to cut power usage.

Finland's energy ties with neighbour Russia were cut after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine ten months ago, ending power and gas imports, while technical problems have limited output from a new domestic nuclear plant, triggering warnings of blackouts. "Finland used to bring a third of its energy from Russia and now we are close to zero," said Riku Huttunen, director general of energy and climate policy at the Finnish ministry of economic affairs.

"One could say that if we have minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) in the south and possibly minus 30 degrees up north, the risk of electricity shortage is very near," Huttunen told Reuters. Foreseeing the danger of going into a brutal winter unprepared, Finns have since summer hoarded torches, heat pumps, timers, solar panels and of course, firewood, which is in plentiful supply as forests cover 75% of the country.

"We went three, four months without time off," said firewood producer Jari Saari, recounting how he received non-stop calls from customers looking to stock up. "At one point we had 400 people waiting, I started to stress that what if I had promised to do too much," Saari said.

Rising costs of timber, transport and heating have pushed up the price, with a rough cubic metre of firewood now costing 120 euros ($128), up from a pre-crisis 85-90 euros, he said. Mika and Satu Kirjavainen live in an old wooden cottage outside the capital Helsinki, where winter lasts around 100 days. The couple, both aged 54, used close to 1,600 kilowatt hours of electricity in December, but after their power company raised prices twice, they realised they were consuming far too much.

Their cottage, which is 100 years old, is now equipped with smart sockets, thick curtains that prevent heat from escaping, a new stove in the bedroom and two pipes that blow warm air from a heat storing fire place to other parts of the home. "If the temperature does not drop (further), our total consumption will be just over 200 kilowatt hours this month," Satu Kirjavainen said.

($1 = 0.9391 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022