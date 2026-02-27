Left Menu

Bill Clinton's Testimony on Epstein Ties: A Political Showdown

Former President Bill Clinton is set to testify privately about his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein in front of a congress panel led by Republicans. This follows similar inquiries involving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and increases political tension linked to President Trump's history with Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:32 IST
Bill Clinton's Testimony on Epstein Ties: A Political Showdown

Former President Bill Clinton is expected to appear before a congressional panel in a closed-door session on Friday to discuss his connections with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This anticipated session might escalate the political tension between the former Democrat leader and President Trump's Republican allies.

Clinton's testimony, scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, follows his wife Hillary's recent appearance before the House Oversight Committee. While Hillary Clinton stated she barely knew Epstein, Bill Clinton had traveled on Epstein's plane post-presidency. Although he has denied wrongdoing, newly released documents show photos of him with unidentified women.

Republican Representative James Comer, committee chair, insists that the Clintons are not being accused of misconduct but need to clarify Epstein's alleged involvement with their foundation. Meanwhile, Democrats argue that these hearings are political maneuvers to shield Trump by shifting focus, as investigations reveal Trump's former social interactions with Epstein.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026