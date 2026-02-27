Bill Clinton's Testimony on Epstein Ties: A Political Showdown
Former President Bill Clinton is set to testify privately about his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein in front of a congress panel led by Republicans. This follows similar inquiries involving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and increases political tension linked to President Trump's history with Epstein.
Former President Bill Clinton is expected to appear before a congressional panel in a closed-door session on Friday to discuss his connections with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This anticipated session might escalate the political tension between the former Democrat leader and President Trump's Republican allies.
Clinton's testimony, scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, follows his wife Hillary's recent appearance before the House Oversight Committee. While Hillary Clinton stated she barely knew Epstein, Bill Clinton had traveled on Epstein's plane post-presidency. Although he has denied wrongdoing, newly released documents show photos of him with unidentified women.
Republican Representative James Comer, committee chair, insists that the Clintons are not being accused of misconduct but need to clarify Epstein's alleged involvement with their foundation. Meanwhile, Democrats argue that these hearings are political maneuvers to shield Trump by shifting focus, as investigations reveal Trump's former social interactions with Epstein.
