Indian Navy's Quest for Maritime Self-Reliance
The Indian Navy plans to expand to over 200 ships by 2035, with 15 more ships inducted by 2026. The Navy's long-term goal is to achieve complete self-reliance in shipbuilding by 2047. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasizes the transition to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and operational readiness to counter evolving threats.
The Indian Navy is setting its sights on transforming into a 200-plus ship maritime force by the year 2035. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi announced plans to induct 15 additional ships by 2026, while emphasizing a long-term vision of self-reliance in shipbuilding by 2047.
Admiral Tripathi highlighted the Navy's broad operational footprint in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, showcasing its sustained reach and credible depth. He underlined the strategic importance of evolving from 'Make in India' to 'Trust in India', committing to a fully Aatmanirbhar force by 2047.
All 50 ships currently on order are being built in Indian shipyards, with the Anjadip vessel enhancing under-sea warfare capabilities. This aligns with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's vision for indigenization boosting national security, illustrating a united maritime strategy that spans India's regions.
