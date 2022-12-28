Gujarat: Three of family die of electrocution after accidentally touching electric fence around their farm

Three members of a family, including an elderly couple, died of electrocution at a village in Tapi taluka of Gujarat on Wednesday after they accidentally came in contact with an electric fence set up by them around their farm to keep animals away, police said. The incident took place at Mordevi village in the morning, they said.

The deceased were identified as Dhiru Chaudhary (65), his wife Krishnaben (63) and their son Devram (43).

''Our preliminary probe has revealed that the trio came in contact with an electric fence set up by the family around their agricultural field to keep away pigs and other wild animals,'' sub inspector N J Panchal of Valod police station said. Devram's daugther Manisha informed the police that her family had erected an electric fence around their farm and used to switch on the current every night in order to keep away pigs and other animals in order to protect their agricultural crop.

''Every morning, the family used to switch off the current before starting work in their field. However, they forgot to disconnect the power on Wednesday morning. Dhirubhai went to the field thinking that his son or wife must have switched off the current in the early hours. He collapsed after coming in contact with the fence while sprinkling water in the field,'' Panchal said.

Upon learning about her husband's condition, Krishnaben rushed to save him but fell unconscious as she also came into contact with live electricity. Their son Devram, too, collapsed while trying to save his parents, said Panchal, adding that all of them died on the spot due to electrocution. Valod police lodged a case of accidental death and started further investigation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)