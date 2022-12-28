Left Menu

Two new members join UP RERA, hearings to gain momentum

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:11 IST
Former IAS officer T Venktesh and retired district judge Deepak Swaroop Saxena have joined as new members of Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), an official statement said on Wednesday.

UP RERA said that their tenure will be for five years or till age of 65 years.

Both the members will be working from the RERA's NCR regional office in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar as 75 per cent complaints of UP RERA belong to districts of NCR that includes Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzzafarnagar etc, the statement said.

''It is expected that with the joining of these two members, the hearings of complaints of the allottees and other activities of RERA will gain momentum thus bringing relief to the homebuyers of the state in both NCR and non-NCR regions,'' RERA said.

The 1988-batch IAS officer T Venktesh retired in January 2022 as Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture, while Saxena retired as District Judge from Gonda district, as per the statement.

The new appointments to the post have come after members Balvinder Kumar and Bhanu Pratap Singh retired in February and June, respectively, this year.

