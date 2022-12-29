No tourist should face trouble in Himachal, says CM Sukhu; directs officials to maintain law and order

Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the authorities in all tourist destinations to facilitate tourists and maintain law and order in the state keeping in mind the increasing tourist footfall in the region.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the authorities in all tourist destinations to facilitate tourists and maintain law and order in the state keeping in mind the increasing tourist footfall in the region. Sukhu said that the government has also directed to open the dhabas, restaurants and other eating joints for 24 hours in tourist destinations from January 2, 2023, till January 7 in Manali.

"In tourist destinations like Shimla, Manali, Kasauli and Dharamshala till January 2 and especially in Manali there will be the winter carnival and in Manali, they can open it till January 7," he said. He said that the COVID situation in the state is normal and the vaccination shortage would be met soon.

"I am holding a meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state and will be monitoring. The situation is normal here, there is a shortage of one vaccine. We shall manage it, I have also spoken with the NITI AAYOG," the Chief Minister said. He said he would also hold a meeting on the Old Pension Scheme which he had earlier said was the top priority of the State government.

The Chief Minister was answering media questions after the programme held on the 138th Birth anniversary of the Indian National Congress. He said it was an honour to be in the Congress party where he started politics as a class representative and reached the post of Chief Minister.

He said, "My elevation as Chief Minister of the State was in fact the honour of every grassroots worker of the Congress. The State government is committed to all-round and balanced development of the State." He said that the Congress government in the State would give due respect and honour to the Congress workers. (ANI)

