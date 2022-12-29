Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020 including in Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra: CRPF

The CRPF's reply was sent late at night on Wednesday after the Congress shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the security of its leader Rahul Gandhi was compromised during Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital and the accusing it of "completely" failing to control the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around the Z+ category protectee.

A day after Congress wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging breaches in the security of Rahul Gandhi, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said the Congress leader violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020 including in the Delhi leg of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. The force has also said that it would be taking up this matter separately.

The CRPF's reply was sent late at night on Wednesday after the Congress shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the security of its leader Rahul Gandhi was compromised during Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital and the accusing it of "completely" failing to control the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around the Z+ category protectee. "It is pointed out that on several occasions violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Shri Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time," sources mentioned the points in reply by CRPF to Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal.

"For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated. It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately." The force said, "the security arrangements have been fully made for Mr Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines".

"It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police and security agencies as per guidelines. "Advisories based on threat assessment have been issued by the MHA to all stakeholders concerned including the state governments. Advance Security Liaison (ASL) is also undertaken for every visit," said the CRPF.

The Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Padyatra for December 23, 2022, ASL involving all stakeholders was conducted on December 22, 2022, said the CRPF, adding "all security guidelines have been strictly followed and Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made". Security arrangements made for the protectee work fine when the protectee himself adheres to the security guidelines laid down, the CRPF further added in its reply. (ANI)

