Ukraine reports 'massive' Russian missile strike

Ukraine reported a fresh Russian missile strike on Thursday morning as blasts were heard in several cities which the authorities said came from air defence systems shooting down incoming missiles.

Presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that more than 100 missiles were incoming, in several waves, and air raid alarms could be heard across the country. Blasts were heard in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Odesa, according to a Reuters correspondent and local media reports.

Power cuts were announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, aimed at minimising potential damage to the energy infrastructure.

