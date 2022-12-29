Left Menu

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-12-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:32 IST
With the peak season and hot summer temperatures, the City has been made aware that people are swimming in the estuary mouth, in Milnerton Lagoon and at Lagoon Beach. Image Credit: Pixabay
  Country:
  • South Africa

The City of Cape Town has reminded residents and visitors that Milnerton Lagoon, Milnerton Estuary Mouth and Lagoon Beach remain closed for swimming due to pollution in the Diep River.

"There has been ongoing pollution within the Diep River that has been well publicised. The Diep River discharges at the estuary mouth at Lagoon Beach. As a result, Lagoon Beach is also affected by pollution in the Diep River," the City said on Wednesday.

With the peak season and hot summer temperatures, the City has been made aware that people are swimming in the estuary mouth, in Milnerton Lagoon and at Lagoon Beach.

"The City would like to remind both residents and visitors that these areas are polluted, and the Milnerton Lagoon, Milnerton Estuary Mouth and Lagoon Beach remain closed for swimming, playing and recreational use.

"Pollution warning signs remain in place. We appreciate the public's cooperation during this time," the City said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

