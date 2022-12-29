PMKSKs will act a nodal point for all farm related activities: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

"The Government of India has been taking revolutionary steps in the interest of farmers. In one such significant step, the fertilizer retail shops are being converted into Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs). These PMKSKs will act a nodal point for all agriculture related activities, and disseminate the latest innovations, best practices, knowledge, techniques and tests that will help the farmers to not only increase their productivity but also reduce cost of production. Our aim is to create a vibrant ecosystem for farmers. This step of PMKSKs will make our farmers capable in doubling their income and in turn will act as a significant step in India's food security and growth story". This was stated by Union Minister of Chemical & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya as he virtually addressed farmers who gathered at around 9000 PMKSKs across the country. He also interacted with farmers and retailers of PMKSK of six States namely Ramnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Kota (Rajasthan), Dewas (Madhya Pradesh), Vadodara (Gujarat) and Retailers from Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) and Rajapura (Punjab).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya said that "Government of India under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister is dedicated to taking every measure possible to make our farmers enablers. Be it financial support through programs like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, or new scientific innovations of Nano Urea and alternative fertilizers, wide range of steps are being taken. The availability of fertilizers which plays a crucial role in farming has been the top priority of the government and despite the global turmoil, government is ensuring availability of fertilizers at highly subsidized rates. We are ensuring that every process in fertilizer availability in the country is streamlined for the farmers."

Highlighting the significance of PMKSKs, he said that "opening PMKSKs is a major step, which will help in catering to a wide variety of needs of the farmers like providing agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds & pesticides) and testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilizers. They will also generate awareness among farmers, provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/district level outlets" he further added. Around 2,62,559 active retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSKs in a phased manner." Dr. Mandaviya said that "this conversion process will ensure that the wide range of products and facilities to be provided at PMKSKs will reach all the farmers of the country. With this the PMKSKs will prove to be a major platform for the farmers in the future that will help in overcoming the daily issues faced by the farmers and address their concerns at the shortest possible time" he further emphasized.

Lauding the contribution of the scientific community, Dr. Mandaviya said that "India is developing several alternative solutions that will not only be pocket friendly for farmers but will be better in terms of production levels and environment friendly too." He assured that in the coming days approval of Nano DAP will also be given that will be a better alternative than the conventional DAP. He thanked the scientists for these innovations in agriculture sector and requested the farmers to adopt these innovative fertilizers and technology.

The farmers expressed their gratitude on the innovative steps being taken by the government. Furthermore, they conveyed that multiple agri-inputs are now available at one single roof, which is saving farmers time and the farmers are now being able to dedicate more time at their farm land. The farmers highlighted about the availability of crop literature at the PMKSKs, soil testing facilities and information about other government schemes. The retailers informed that more and more farmers are now using drones for the purpose of application of fertilizers and pesticides, which is saving their money and their precious time.

Sh. Arun Singhal, Secretary Dept of Fertilizers, Ms. Neeraja Adidam, Addl. Secretary along with senior officials from Ministry were present during the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)