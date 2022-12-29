Maharashtra: MVA moves no confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar

Left Menu

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the erstwhile ruling alliance in Maharashtra between the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Thursday moved a 'No Confidence Motion' against Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 21:16 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. (Fle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the erstwhile ruling alliance in Maharashtra between the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Thursday moved a 'No Confidence Motion' against Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. The MLAs tabled the motion alleging that the Opposition members were not allowed to speak in the House by the Speaker.

The MVA members claimed that the motion was signed by 39 MLAs. In this regard, a letter was also handed over to Legislative Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat by MLAs Sunil Kedar, Sunil Prabhu, Suresh Varpudkar and Anil Patil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

