Video of couple hugging on running motorcycle in Andhra's Visakhapatnam goes viral, arrested

A couple was arrested after a purported video went viral showing the woman sitting on the tank of the running motor-cycle and hugging the man in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, according to an official on Thursday. The video is claimed to be from the steel plant road of Visakhapatnam, which was shot by some other person sitting inside a car.

The woman was identified as K Shailaja (19), and the man as Ajay Kumar (22). Soon after the matter was brought to the attention of the Visakhapatnam Police, the couple was caught and arrested.

According to the police, a case was registered under the negligence driving act against both of them and the vehicle was seized by Steel plant police. The police have filed a case under sections 336, 279, 132 and 129 Motor Vehicle Act.

The parents of both of them were summoned and their counselling was done. City Police Commissioner CH Srikanth informed that it is very important for citizens and their families to obey traffic rules.

He warned of strict action against those disobeying the traffic rules which include the seizure of their vehicles. (ANI)

