Left Menu

Punjab: Two die of asphyxiation from angithi's smoke

Two people died of asphyxiation in Punjabs Ludhiana district after smoke from an angithi coal brazier filled a room they were sleeping in, police said on Friday. The room was on the campus of a cold storage unit near Machhiwara and it had no ventilation, they said The victims were identified as Jasbir Singh 50, a watchman, and a woman, aged 53.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 30-12-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 14:12 IST
Punjab: Two die of asphyxiation from angithi's smoke
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people died of asphyxiation in Punjab's Ludhiana district after smoke from an 'angithi' (coal brazier) filled a room they were sleeping in, police said on Friday. The room was on the campus of a cold storage unit near Machhiwara and it had no ventilation, they said The victims were identified as Jasbir Singh (50), a watchman, and a woman, aged 53. They were from a nearby village, Machhiwara Station House Officer Inspector Davinder Pal Singh said. ''They died due to lack of oxygen as there was no outlet in the room for ventilation,'' he said. People light 'angithis' to keep themselves warm during the winters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022