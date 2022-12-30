Left Menu

Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat: Tickets flying off shelf; 'kosha mangso', fish fillet on menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:20 IST
Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat: Tickets flying off shelf; 'kosha mangso', fish fillet on menu
  • Country:
  • India

With sparkling red reclining seats offering a 180-degree rotation, the Executive Class tickets of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, which was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, were sold out within hours after the bookings opened.

In fact, the Executive Class (EC) seats seem to have caught the fancy of the passengers, with a waitlist already prepared for January 1, the first day of the train's commercial run.

Only 37 EC tickets are available for January 2, while 46 are available for the next day.

For AC Chair Car, 367 seats out of a total of 903 are available for January 1, according to the IRCTC website.

A total of 69 seats are there in Executive Chair Car, while 903 are available in AC Chair Car for normal booking.

The train, the seventh such train so far, has a fare of Rs 1,565 for AC Chair Car (CC) between Howrah and NJP. The Executive Chair Car ticket fare between the same destinations is Rs 2,825. The train will have three stoppages at Barsoi, Malda and Bolpur.

''The train is already a hit. The tickets are flying off the shelf and we are very happy about it,'' IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director Rajni Hasija told PTI.

She said the IRCTC has specially designed a menu, keeping the flavours of Bengal in mind.

The menu for the train includes puri (luchi) and chana, kosha mangsho (dry mutton or chicken), fish fillet and fish curry, sandesh, rosogolla and mishti doi (sweet curd).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022