LG Mathur chairs meeting to finalise alignment of five tunnels in Ladakh
- Country:
- India
Ladakh Lt Governor RK Mathur on Friday chaired a meeting to review the preparation of Detailed Project Reports and finalise the alignment of five tunnels across major mountain passes in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.
He asked the consultants to submit the Detailed Project Reports in a time-bound manner for further action on the approval and construction of the tunnels -- Key La, Khardung La, Fotu La, Namika La and Hamboting La.
Mathur emphasised that the all-weather tunnels should be operational throughout the year.
He also inquired about the involvement of civil and mechanical works in reducing operations and maintenance works such as clearance of snow, the spokesperson said. Mathur stressed on the need to include additional costs such as the construction of bridges or shelters to the overall project estimate for a clear picture, the spokesperson added.
The Lt Governor emphasised on the need to utilise green energy during the construction phase to ensure minimal impact on the environment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RK Mathur
- Detailed Project Reports
- Khardung La
- Key La
- Mathur
- Ladakh
- Fotu La
- Hamboting La.
ALSO READ
UP CM to felicitate Mathura District Magistrate for combating stubble burning
Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Mathura court seeks survey report of mosque complex on Jan 20
Mathura Court orders Gyanvapi-like survey of disputed site in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah row
Auto driver foils abduction bid by obstructing fleeing car on Mathura Road
'Pushpa' inspired smugglers held on tip off from Mathura