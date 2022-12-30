Left Menu

LG Mathur chairs meeting to finalise alignment of five tunnels in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:46 IST
Ladakh Lt Governor RK Mathur on Friday chaired a meeting to review the preparation of Detailed Project Reports and finalise the alignment of five tunnels across major mountain passes in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

He asked the consultants to submit the Detailed Project Reports in a time-bound manner for further action on the approval and construction of the tunnels -- Key La, Khardung La, Fotu La, Namika La and Hamboting La.

Mathur emphasised that the all-weather tunnels should be operational throughout the year.

He also inquired about the involvement of civil and mechanical works in reducing operations and maintenance works such as clearance of snow, the spokesperson said. Mathur stressed on the need to include additional costs such as the construction of bridges or shelters to the overall project estimate for a clear picture, the spokesperson added.

The Lt Governor emphasised on the need to utilise green energy during the construction phase to ensure minimal impact on the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

