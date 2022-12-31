Left Menu

Lucknow administration asks hoteliers to block advance booking of rooms between Feb 9 and 13 in view of Global Investors Summit

This comes amid the speculations that more than 10,000 people will visit the city in February for Global Investors Summit.

31-12-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In view of the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2023, Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has instructed the officials of all the hotels to keep the rooms reserved and no room booking should be taken. This comes amid the speculations that more than 10,000 people will visit the city in February for Global Investors Summit.

The District Magistrate convened a meeting with the office bearers of all the hotels in the district. Hotels rated 3 star, 2 star and below were reviewed by the District Magistrate. Special Secretary to Chief Minister Prathamesh, Special Secretary Tourism Ashwini Kumar Pandey, and other departmental officers also participated in the meeting held on Friday.

"In the meeting, the District Magistrate instructed the officials of all the hotels that the Global Investors Summit will be organized from 10 February 2023 to 12 February 2023, in view of which investors/delegates from abroad will start coming from 9 February 2023 and till 13 February they will be in the district. The District Magistrate said that during the period from February 9, 2023, to February 13, 2023, no room booking should be taken by hotels, all rooms should be kept reserved," an official statement said. The District Magistrate, during the meeting, said that in the said period, the booking of hotels will be done by the administration, whose price-related guidelines will be issued by the government soon, along with the SOP for the booking process will also be issued.

"It will be mandatory for all hotels to follow the price guidelines and SOP issued by the government," the statement said. The DM said that all the hotels should cooperate fully with the aim of increasing the dignity of the country/state and respecting all the guests.

The official also asked the hotel officials to upgrade their hotels, and increase the number of rooms. The District Magistrate instructed all the officials to enter the details of the number of rooms in their hotels on the Google form and how much capacity is being increased by them.

"All the office bearers were assured by the District Magistrate that if the hotels need any cooperation related to NOC regarding capacity expansion, then the administration will give them full cooperation," it said. "The District Magistrate was assured by the officials of the Hotels Association who attended the meeting that full cooperation would be provided by them," the statement said.

The DM said that in view of the Global Investors Summit, Invest UP helpdesk will be set up in every hotel. "In the helpdesk, one person will be appointed from the hotels' side and one nodal officer from the administration side, along with this, brochures, pamphlets etc. related to all the policies of the Uttar Pradesh government will be made available on the helpdesk," the statement said.

The District Magistrate instructed all the hotels to get their staff trained. He said that all the employees of the hotels should adopt a cooperative attitude towards the guests. He said that all the employees should be trained in such a way that all the guests return to their country fully satisfied with their hospitality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

