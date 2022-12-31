Left Menu

Tourists throng Uttarakhand's Nainital for New Year celebrations

Sarovar Nagri Nainital is fully prepared for the celebration of the New Year. Tourists have arrived in Nainital for the New Year's Eve party and accordingly, hotels have made special arrangements for them.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 22:48 IST
Tourists throng Uttarakhand's Nainital for New Year celebrations
Tourists in Nainital for New Year and New Year's Eve celebration. (Photo/ANI)s. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nainital is fully prepared for the celebration of the New Year. Tourists have arrived in Nainital on New Year's Eve and accordingly, hotels have made special arrangements for them. "Love coming to Nainital on December 31 despite the crowd," said Mehak Advani, a tourist.

"We are fond of hill stations and came to see snowfall. Not being able to see snow is disappointing. We are here to spend some time together. It's a very beautiful place. We plan to start our new year in Nainital," said Hitanshi Sharma, a tourist, who came along with her group. The police have also made special arrangements with the traffic plan.

The municipality has also made arrangements to save the tourists from the cold. "The traffic flow is normal currently. Just in case traffic increases, tourists will be stopped at the Rusi By-Pass and will be brought up using shuttles," said Deepak Bisht, SSI Kotwali Nainital

"Those commuters who have not made the bookings would be returned from Kaladhungi and Tiraha," Deepak Bisht added. Around 6 pm the areas between Ghoda Stand and Mall Road shall be closed. After this, the movement of cars would not be allowed on the mall road, he further informed.

Notably, the municipality has also made arrangements to protect tourists from the cold. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022