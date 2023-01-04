International conference to be held to mobilize support for flood resilient recovery in Pakistan

The Government of Pakistan and the United Nations are co-hosting the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan on 9 January 2023 in Geneva. The Conference aims to mobilize the international community to support a resilient recovery of Pakistan from 2022's devastating floods.

The conference will be attended by Heads of states, Ministers and leaders from international development and finance institutions, as well as civil society. This is the first international adaptation finance dialogue, post COP27, in which Pakistan recovery plan, the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) will be launched.

In 2022, devastating floods in Pakistan were the country's worst natural disaster in decades, affecting 33 million people and destroying homes, livelihoods and basic infrastructure in many of the poorest areas. Rehabilitation, reconstruction and long-term recovery will cost billions of dollars according the most recent assessment.

The Conference will be translated into all six UN languages and will take place in two parts:

Part one

High-level opening segment

Official launch of the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) and partner support announcements

Part two

Exploration of ways to build Pakistan's long-term climate resilience and adaptation, including the articulation of provincial perspectives

Press is invited to attend a hybrid format background briefer before the conference on 5 January 2023 | 8:30 am EST - 2:30 pm EST – 6:30 pm Pakistan with a senior representative from the Pakistan government and UNDP Resident Representative Knut Ostby.

For further information, please contact:

Alessandra Velucci, UNIS Geneva, alessandra.vellucci@un.org

Sarah Bel, UNDP Geneva, sarah.bel@undp.org

Ayesha Babar, UNDP Islamabad, ayesha.babar@undp.org

Figures of the Pakistan Floods:

The 2022 floods in Pakistan affected more than 33 million people, with nearly 8 million displaced and more than 1,700 people killed.

Preliminary estimates in the PDNA suggest that, as a direct consequence of the floods, the national poverty rate may increase by 3.7 to 4.0 percentage points, pushing between 8.4 and 9.1 million more people into poverty.

Out of the 25 poorest districts in the country, 19 were affected.

More than 2 million houses, 13,000km of roads, 3,100km of railway tracks and 439 bridges were damaged or destroyed.

4.4 million acres of agricultural land were affected or destroyed, and over 1 million livestock lost.

More than 26,000 schools were damaged or destroyed, affecting more than 3.5 million students.

640,000 adolescent girls have been put at increased risk of sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, and child marriage.

Around 660,000 pregnant women are facing challenges in getting access to maternal services, while nearly 4 million children lack access to health services.

Preliminary estimates suggest that falls in agricultural production and price rises will more than double the number of people facing food insecurity, increasing numbers from 7 million to 14.6 million people.