India Cooks Under Searing Heatwave: Temperature Soars to Unprecedented Levels

A searing heatwave has gripped substantial parts of India, from Ladakh to Jharkhand, with maximum temperatures soaring to an astounding 47.6 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj and 26.2 degrees in Nubra in the high Himalayas.

According to the weather office, maximum temperatures were markedly above normal by 5.1 degrees Celsius or more across numerous regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

The national capital endured scorching heat, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the seasonal average, spurred by a lack of thunderstorms and rainfall attributable to western disturbances.

Dehradun in Uttarakhand hit 43.1 degrees Celsius, 9.5 notches above normal, while Una in Himachal Pradesh recorded 44 degrees—6.7 notches above average. In Jammu and Kashmir, Katra hit 40.8 degrees Celsius, 5.7 notches above normal, while Jammu soared to 44.3 degrees.

Daltonganj in Jharkhand saw temperatures peak at 46 degrees Celsius, 9.1 notches above normal.

Many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh faced warm nights as minimum temperatures remained 5.1 notches or more above normal.

The weather office predicted no change in maximum temperatures over northwest India in the next 24 hours, with a slight dip thereafter. Central and eastern India will continue to endure high temperatures for the next three days before relief is expected.

The unrelenting heatwave also struck Punjab and Haryana; Bathinda and Pindara in Haryana's Jind district both recorded a blistering 46.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh reached 44.5 degrees Celsius, while several other locations such as Faridkot, Amritsar, and Ludhiana experienced extreme temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, cities like Faridabad, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Hisar, Gurugram, and Kurukshetra faced temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan saw intensified heatwave conditions, with Ganganagar becoming the hottest place in the state at 46.2 degrees Celsius. Other cities such as Pilani, Churu, and Dholpur recorded similar high temperatures, while night temperatures were notably above normal in various locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)