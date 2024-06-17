Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA after LS poll win from Vidisha

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday resigned as the MLA from his traditional Budhni seat in Madhya Pradesh, days after getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha in the state.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday resigned as the MLA from his traditional Budhni seat in Madhya Pradesh, days after getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha in the state. Shivraj Singh Chauhan said " Today I am very emotional, I have tendered my resignation from the membership of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly".

Shivrah said that he had started his public life from Budhni itself and he had won the elections by record-breaking margins in the Lok Sabha elections. He further said, "I have served the people of Budhni with my whole heart, My entire life is dedicated to this love of the public and I will continue to serve them to the best of my ability".

The four-term CM, before becoming a Union Minister, won the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 8.21 lakh votes. (ANI)

