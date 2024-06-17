Senators Demand Action on Alleged Indian Plot in US

A powerful coalition of Democratic senators urged the Biden administration on Monday to provide a 'strong diplomatic' response to claims implicating the Indian government in a foiled assassination plot against a Sikh separatist on American soil.

The call to action was presented in a two-page letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and signed by Senators Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden, Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders, and Chris Van Hollen. 'We urge a strong diplomatic response to ensure that all those involved are held accountable, and request a briefing on the administration's engagement with the Indian government on this matter,' the senators emphasized.

The issue arose after Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of participating in a murder-for-hire scheme targeting Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, pleaded not guilty in a New York federal court. US prosecutors allege Gupta acted on orders from an unnamed Indian government official, a claim India denies, initiating its high-level investigation.

